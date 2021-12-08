Liam Manning felt Dons’ draw with Plymouth was the right result on Wednesday night

Both teams will be happy with a point, according to Liam Manning after MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle played out a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK on Wednesday night.

Tennai Watson’s first career goal on 21 minutes put Dons into the lead before Conor Grant’s 66th minute equaliser secured a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Both sides would go on to hit the frame of the goal via substitutes, with Dons’ Troy Parrott and Plymouth’s Jordan Garrick both coming close.

With two points separating the play-off hopefuls, Manning said both teams can be satisfied with the draw.

“It is probably fair based on how the game went,” he said afterwards. “We're disappointed with the goal we conceded but in terms of control and opportunities, it's probably about even I think.

“I don't think they caused us too many problems in the first half, we were comfortable. I think we should have engaged them higher to get the ball back. We don't want to be a team terrific at defending but doesn't use the ball. We needed more numbers and pressure higher up.

“When we showed bravery on the ball in the second half, we went through them well and created a few chances.

“The game was really open in the last 10 minutes, both sides could have created something but I think both teams will be happy with a point.