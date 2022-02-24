‘Polar opposite’ loan spells have prepared Cumming for the elite level

Jamie Cumming, on loan from Chelsea, said the difference between his time at Gillingham and MK Dons is polar opposite

Prior to arriving at Stadium MK last month, Jamie Cumming was one of the busiest keepers in League One for relegation strugglers Gillingham. His time between the posts is a little different now though.

The 22-year-old has seamlessly slotted into Dons’ fold since his recall by parent club Chelsea saw him make the switch at short notice in January , and has been a key part in the charge up the table, tasting defeat just once in his eight games so far.

He was League One’s second busiest keeper at Priestfield, keeping out nearly 75 per cent of the 118 shots in his direction in his 23 appearances for Gills.

Since joining Liam Manning’s squad, battling at the opposite end of the table, he has faced just 25 shots, and conceded just five goals. The differences in styles though have put him in good stead for when he returns to Chelsea.

“It is polar opposites, but I don’t mind that,” said Cumming. “Gillingham prepared me for one side of the game, but coming here, it’s more like what I’d get at the elite level because I may only have one or two saves to make in a game but they’ll be an important moment.

“It’s about staying focussed for the full 90 minutes and when you make your contribution, you do it successfully.”

Cumming admitted life is a little quieter at MK Dons

Already confident with the ball at his feet, Cumming said the similarities between the styles of play at Gillingham and Dons are vast.

But even in his time at the club, Cumming feels Dons have quickly adapted to changing their styles to go a little longer when they are under pressure.

He said: “It is completely different, and that’s obvious for everyone to see. We want to play out as much as possibe, but in the last few weeks we’ve shown we can do the other side as well.

“We can dig in, we’re not just a team who plays pretty football. We can go longer when teams come and press. We’ve done it well, and we’ve found a good balance of when and when not to do it.