Police investigate allegations of racist gestures in Dons’ game with Shrewsbury

Two people are being investigated by police after being thrown out of the game between MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, having reportedly made racist gestures.

In a club statement, Shrewsbury said they are working with West Mercia Police and will hand lifetime bans to the pair, who were amongst the home supporters, if they are found guilty.

The statement read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons this afternoon.

“Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police will now conduct full and detailed investigations. Should these allegations prove true, any individual guilty of these disgusting offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures. The club will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.