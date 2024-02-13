Poor Dons flattened by clinical Bradford City

A toothless MK Dons performance saw them bulldozed by former boss Graham Alexander's Bradford City, with the Bantams claiming a dominant 4-0 win on Tuesday night.

Shot-shy and cagey going forwards, Dons were 2-0 down at the break courtesy of a Bradford side eager to take shots on, with Matty Platt and Calum Kavanagh putting the hosts firmly in control by the interval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two goals in the opening six minutes of the second-half put the game well and truly out of reach, with the excellent Clark Oduor setting up Andy Cook before getting one himself to rub salt in the wounds for Mike Williamson's side.

The result though sees Dons remain sixth in League Two.

Injuries struck MK Dons following their 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley, not least in goal. Filip Marschall picked up an injury in the victory and missed out on the trip to Valley Parade, while Michael Kelly was absent for personal reasons, forcing Nathan Harness between the sticks for his first appearance since September, and academy keeper Seb Stacey onto the bench.

There were also three outfield changes, with Warren O'Hora and Cameron Norman returning to the defence, while Emre Tezgel was given his first senior start. Dean Lewington, Lewis Bate and Ethan Robson dropped to the bench.

While Dons had significantly more of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, their seeming lack of cut and thrust in recent weeks would be their comeuppance as they would trail 2-0 by the break to a Bradford team who took their chances when they came along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first came courtesy of a cracking strike from centre-back Matty Platt, picking out the top corner after 14 minutes, leaving Harness with no chance. And nine minutes before the break, Harness tipped a Clarke Oduor shot onto the post, leaving Calum Kavanagh with the simplest of finishes from less than a yard to double the lead.

The visitors had nearly three quarters of possession in the first-half, but did not hit until stoppage time when Jack Payne forced a save from keeper Sam Walker from a free-kick. And things would only go from bad to humiliating early in the second-half.

Once again, Oduor's direct running would be Dons undoing as he played a key role in Andy Cook's 15th of the season just four minutes after the restart, before he converted their fourth after a poor ball out from the back allowed the Kenyan a clean run on goal two minutes later.

With the game well and truly out of reach, Dons showed precious little urgency and stuck to their ways, and were met with equally little joy. Bradford meanwhile were able to cruise through the remaining 40 minutes without much aggravation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Gilbey and Emre Tezgel put efforts harmlessly wide before coming off, while Stephen Wearne came off the bench and looked certain to score from inside six yards, only for keeper Walker to race across his line to sum of the evening, pulling off a brilliant save to keep his sheet clean.

Referee: Ollie Yates

Bradford City: Walker, Halliday, Platt, Smallwood, Kavanagh (Smith 86), Cook (Pointon 86), Gilliead, Oduor (Young 67), Kelly (Stubbs 86), McDonald (Ridehalgh 67), Tomkinson

Subs not used: Doyle, Smith, Stubbs, Chapman, Pointon

MK Dons: Harness, O'Hora, Harvie, Norman, Lofthouse, Tomlinson, Payne, Williams (Bate 52), Kemp (Wearne 53), Gilbey (Robson 68), Tezgel (Dennis 68)

Subs not used: Stacey, Lewington, Stewart