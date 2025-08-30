The MK Dons head coach reacts to his first league defeat

A poor first-half performance was the biggest disappointment for MK Dons boss Paul Warne after his side suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday.

Going down 1-0 to Walsall at Stadium MK, it was the first time the side had lost in League Two since the head coach took over in April, with Charlie Lakin’s 51st minute deflected strike proving to be the difference.

While Dons did almost everything but score in the second-half, Warne was most frustrated with the lacklustre showing from his team in the opening 45 minutes.

“We were poor in the first-half, not really at the races,” he said. “We didn’t start well while Walsall started excellently. We didn’t respond to that and we didn’t have much control in the first-half even though Craig only made one save.

“At half-time, we changed it up a bit, getting the wide players to stay higher and wider. Apart from conceding, I really liked what we did. I know it’s not a brilliant thing to say when you’ve lost a game. We put in a lot of crosses but we couldn’t finish any of them, and it felt like one of those days where we’d be out there forever and not score.

“Sometimes it’s easier to play when you’re behind, but we need to play fearlessly from the outset. We didn’t play with any risk in the first-half. I felt like we did enough to at least get a point, sometimes you don’t.”

While it meant Dons were not able to take advantage of results elsewhere going in their favour at this early stage, Warne felt the unbeaten start to the season was always going to go at some point and that the second-half performance against the Saddlers showed they do not have fundamental problems.

He continued: “If we didn’t have the ball, never created anything and they cut us open all the time, I’d think we have massive problems but it wasn’t like that.

“We were never not going to get beaten, or have a bad performance. We’ve lost to one of the teams in the top six, playing the way we did in the second-half when I know we can get better.

“By losing the game, it focusses everyone’s minds a bit for next week.

“I’d have taken that when I first came in. We’re not in it to lose, and if we play with that intensity we did in the second-half, more often than not we’ll win.”