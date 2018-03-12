'Poor' MK Dons have a chance to turn it around, says Pawlett

Peter Pawlett admitted MK Dons have been 'poor' this season, but have a chance to salvage their season with three homes games in a row.

Sitting second from bottom of League 1, without a win in 2018 and seven points from safety, Dons face play-off chasing Rotherham, bottom club Bury and tumbling Blackpool at Stadium MK in the next 12 days, knowing the fate of their season may well be decided after these games.

Pawlett, who returned to the squad after injury on Saturday before Dons' game against Bradford was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, admitted Dons' season so far has been poor, but says the next three games offer the players a chance to redeem themselves.

"We've been poor this season, we know that, but we have a chance to turn it around," he said. "There are 33 points on offer and we have to take this opportunity to get us out of the position we're in. It will be tough, difficult. We've got three home games and we see it as an opportunity to win three games.

"We know how important it is to get three points. We're under no illusions as to where we are. We have to remain positive. We know we're capable of winning this game (against Rotherham), we just have to show it on the pitch.

"Looking at the table, a couple of wins puts us right up there. I've stopped looking at it because it can put you down. But we know how important it is to win, and we're determined to get three points. We almost have to pretend we have to win to stay out of the relegation zone. We have to fly into tackles, chase our runners and finish the opportunities."

While the team has struggled all season long, Pawlett has had a frustrating time since his move from Aberdeen in the summer. Limited to just 21 appearances this season, he has played only once under new boss Dan Micciche, playing 58 minutes against Portsmouth.

Countless small injuries have plagued his debut campaign at MK Dons, but Pawlett hopes his latest set back - a thigh strain - will be the last of his ailments.

He said: "When I was younger, I struggled with hamstring injuries a lot, but this has been so frustrating. Especially coming to a new club, wanting to hit the ground running, I've been in and out. It has been really frustrating for me.

"I know I say it all the time, "hopefully this is the time," but I'm not going to jinx it this time! I'm just looking forward to the next game.

"It has been a frustrating couple of weeks. I had a thigh strain that I thought was a dead leg - I went for a scan and it showed up that it would be four weeks. It was disappointing but I'm delighted to be back."