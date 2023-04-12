Pop star’s identity exposed in the away end on trip to watch MK Dons

More than 6,500 Rams fans packed into Stadium MK when Derby beat MK Dons 3-1 back in November, with one famous guest included

Former One Direction star Niall Horan admitted his disguise did not work when he went to watch Derby County play at MK Dons last November.

The 29-year-old pop star is a lifelong Rams fan, and has often been seen with the Derby faithful on the road down the years, despite his stardom.

In a bid to hide from attention though, Horan admitted on That Peter Crouch Podcast that his attempts to mask his presence at Stadium MK earlier this season proved pretty fruitless.

Derby brought in excess of 6,500 supporters to MK1 as their side ran out 3-1 winners, despite trailing to Louie Barry’s brilliant solo effort just before half-time.

Horan, who also admitted to travelling to watch Derby at Portsmouth and Oxford as well this season, said though he is a regular amongst the away fans for his years following the team, he still wears disguises but he was quickly spotted when he turned up in Milton Keynes.

He said: “I've been to quite a few away games this season - Milton Keynes away, Portsmouth away, Oxford. I've been going that long, a lot of the away fans just know.

“We took thousands to MK Dons that day - we tried to take as many as we could down there as possible. It was great, I just went down there with a hat. After the pandemic, I'd still wear a mask because it helped (disguise me) but it didn't help this time.

“This one fella came up to me in the toilet and said 'Niall, we know it's you!' - I was the only one with a mask on!”

