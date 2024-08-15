Popular coach Gorman tops the list for MK Dons legend Chadwick

John Gorman | Getty Images

The midfielder had plenty of high-calibre options to choose from, but picked his MK Dons coach

Former MK Dons midfielder Luke Chadwick lauded coach John Gorman as the best he ever worked during his career.

Calling his time at Stadium MK the most consistent of his career, Chadwick, who won the Premier League with the Red Devils in 2000/01, also branded Gorman as the one who managed to get the most out of him.

Gorman was assistant manager to Karl Robinson, joining the club in 2010. With experience at Swindon Town, Tottenham and with England, where he worked alongside Glenn Hoddle at the 1998 World Cup, Gorman was a hugely popular figure at Stadium MK before announcing his retirement at the end of the 2011/12 season following Dons’ failed play-off campaign against Huddersfield Town.

Luke Chadwick played nearly 250 games during his five-and-a-half years at MK Dons | Getty Images

His impact on Chadwick though, who had shifted from a winger to a central midfielder during his time with Dons, was a marked one.

“I played under some great managers, but coaching-wise is a really good question,” he said in a Tiktok. “Steve McClaren was a very good coach at Manchester United, Carlos Queiroz came in and was very different to Steve. The club had great success with them both.

“But the best coach I ever worked with was John Gorman at MK Dons. He's one of the best people I've met in my life. He was a brilliant coach and a brilliant person who helped me a lot as I was coming to the end of my career in Milton Keynes He's the best I've worked with.”