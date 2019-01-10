Popular Hancox deserves more football

Paul Tisdale is a huge fan of defender Mitch Hancox and wants him to play more football, and even tried to orchestrate a move away from MK Dons to do so.

Coventry City defender Chris Camwell was handed a trial at Dons last week with a view to Hancox being sent out on loan to get him playing regular football again. However, with a deal falling through, it meant Dons ending their interest in Camwell on Tuesday.

Hancox is a popular member of the dressing room

Hancox has been limited to five appearances this season, mostly in cup competitions, since arriving from Macclesfield in the summer. A popular member of the dressing room for both players and staff, Tisdale said he felt bad that Hancox was struggling for game time behind ever-green Dean Lewington, and felt manufacturing a move for him for the remainder of the season prompted the trial for Camwell.

He said: "I'm always looking to enhance the squad, especially for players considered available. With that instance, I was looking at the squad. But I'm very, very happy with Dean Lewington and Mitch Hancox.

"My biggest issue is that I'm so fond of Mitch, I feel disappointed he's not playing football and I was looking at a possibility of him playing on loan somewhere else. And in which case, I'd need cover. That's about his development. It is never as simple as it seems – one player out, one in.

"I spoke to (Coventry City manager) Mark Robins, and it was a deal that might have suited us all. At this stage, it won't be happening.

"Maybe it's a weakness in me, but I want all my players to get on and do well. If the the dressing room and management team so fond of Mitch, and Deano wasn't playing so well...

"We're all looking at this weekend's match, but I'm also looking at winning a game in 18 months time, trying to make the squad, help the squad to develop."