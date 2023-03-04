News you can trust since 1981
Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Donnelly fires Vale into the lead

MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
16 minutes ago

Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE

41 mins: Chance goes begging

Matty Taylor, the Oxford loanee, loop the free-kick up and over the bar as Dons dodge the bullet

40 mins: Dangerous free-kick

Free-kick on the edge of the bos for Port Vale

35 mins: Tucker into the book

Another yellow card as Tucker goes into the book for a foul midway inside the Port Vale half. Dons played a bit of football in the attacking third just now, it was novel.

30 mins: Like Tuesday but worse...

Thought the first-half at Lincoln was bad, at least MK Dons had more of the ball on Tuesday. They’ve look on the ropes here from the off

23 mins: GOAL - Vale take the lead

After a really scrappy period, the free-kick is eventually floated in, Devoy half-clears but a shot comes in, is defleted into the path of Aaron Donnelly and past Cumming.

Vale lead 1-0

20 mins: And another

Zak Jules this time leaves one on Harrison, he’s into the book as well

19 mins: Into the book

Having had some treatment on a blow to the nose just a few seconds ago, it looks as though Harrison wanted to give a receipt to Bradley Johnson, elbowing him in the back of the head, earning him a yellow card

14 mins: Not great

Having barely touched the ball in the opening 10 minutes or so, Dons have started to get a bit of possession but have yet to do anything constructive with it.

It’s not as bad as on Tuesday night but it’s not great still.

7 mins: Vale pressure

A bit of a spell there for the hosts as they win a corner, which is cleared but they recycle and win a free-kick, which top-scorer Ellis Harrison heads over the top.

Dons have not yet had a spell on the ball in these opening stages.

4 mins: Slow start

Nothing of note in the opening few minutes here. Port Vale with more of the ball at this stage but nothing to really cause Dons any concerns

