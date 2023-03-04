Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Donnelly fires Vale into the lead
MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone
Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Matty Taylor, the Oxford loanee, loop the free-kick up and over the bar as Dons dodge the bullet
Another yellow card as Tucker goes into the book for a foul midway inside the Port Vale half. Dons played a bit of football in the attacking third just now, it was novel.
Thought the first-half at Lincoln was bad, at least MK Dons had more of the ball on Tuesday. They’ve look on the ropes here from the off
After a really scrappy period, the free-kick is eventually floated in, Devoy half-clears but a shot comes in, is defleted into the path of Aaron Donnelly and past Cumming.
Vale lead 1-0
Having had some treatment on a blow to the nose just a few seconds ago, it looks as though Harrison wanted to give a receipt to Bradley Johnson, elbowing him in the back of the head, earning him a yellow card
Having barely touched the ball in the opening 10 minutes or so, Dons have started to get a bit of possession but have yet to do anything constructive with it.
It’s not as bad as on Tuesday night but it’s not great still.
A bit of a spell there for the hosts as they win a corner, which is cleared but they recycle and win a free-kick, which top-scorer Ellis Harrison heads over the top.
Dons have not yet had a spell on the ball in these opening stages.