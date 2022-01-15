Portsmouth 1-2 MK Dons: Dons claim their first win at Fratton Park
MK Dons will look to consolidate their spot in the play-offs when they take on Portsmouth this afternoon.
MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon
Get the latest live from Fratton Park.
LIVE: Portsmouth 1-2 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 17:01
FULL TIME!
Massive win for MK Dons! First half goals from Eisa and Corbeanu, Hirst makes for a nervous second half but the visitors hold on to claim their first win at Fratton Park!
90+5 mins: Oh no, the flag’s up!
Marquis thinks he’s equalised for the hosts, but he was miles offside from Harness’ flick. The Fratton Park crowd roar then quickly fall quiet.
90+1 mins: A double save from Bazunu
Both Twine and Boateng should do better, but Bazunu pulls off a stunning double save
89 mins: Cumming proves his worth!
A terrific stop from the keeper as he claws away the header from Marquis (I think!) - he’s proven his worth already.
84 mins: A third change for Dons
Corbeanu has run himself into the ground, he’s replaced by Troy Parrott for the remaining six minutes
74 mins: Dons hit the bar
Great play from the visitors, Twine and Corbeanu involved again as Harvie unleashes a strike from 18 yards which has Bazunu beaten but it thumps off the bar.
A second change for Dons here as Watson is replaced by Baldwin.
68 mins: Dons make a change
Mo Eisa hasn’t really had much of a sniff in the opening 23 minutes of the half, so Liam Manning gambles and brings on Hiram Boateng in his place.
Portsmouth still in charge here, Louis Thompson, formerly of this parish, fired just wide with their latest chance.
60 mins: GOAL! Portsmouth have a goal back
Pretty straight forward for Portsmouth as George Hirst pulls them back into the game. A low ball into the box from the right flank wasn’t dealt with be either O’Riley or Harvie, and Hirst is left with a relatiely straight-forward finish to put it past Cumming.
2-1
59 mins: A rare chance for Dons
OH close for MK Dons, Corbeanu races half the length of the pitch, cuts inside, shot saved by Bazunu and Eisa can’t quite reach the deflected ball.
52 mins: A let off for Dons
Matt O’Riley and Warren O’Hora get in each other’s way as Freeman chips a free-kick into the box, but between them they manage to see it bounce back to Cumming to gather.
Attendance: 14,958 (494)