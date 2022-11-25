News you can trust since 1981
Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons - Dons are out of the FA Cup after defeat

MK Dons take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon in the FA Cup second round

17 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon, vying for a spot in the FA Cup third round </p>

FA Cup - Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons - LIVE

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:59

FULL TIME: Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons

A really good second-half showing from MK Dons, but they had to do it from 3-1 down. That early Bishop penalty, his second of the afternoon, was a real dagger blow as it gave Portsmouth something to hold onto.

Overall, two penalties have been Dons’ undoing this afternoon.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:52

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on - can Dons find the equaliser?!

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:46

84 mins: Great save

Griffiths had to be at his best there to deny Conor Grant’s effort. The ball was crying out to be hit, but the Irishman took his time, and dropped a shoulder to lose his defender, but the keeper did really well to save to his left

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:43

82 mins: Double change for the visitors

Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa make way in these closing stages for Henry Lawrence and Will Grigg

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:40

78 mins: Great skill from Holland

Oh brilliant from Holland, megging his man as he gets to the byline, Grant gets to the near post but he can’t turn it around to find anyone facing goal.

It’s all MK Dons at the moment.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:33

72 mins: Johnson limps off

The midfielder took a hit in the last bit of action there, it’s his last involvement as he limps out of the game.

Liam Manning replaces him with Ethan Robson

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:32

70

Pompey fans have their phone lights out. Cringe.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:30

69 mins: Dons make a change

Louie Barry replaces the lively Burns, who opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Another positive showing from the Irishman.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:23

61mins: GOAL - Eisa pulls one back

It has been coming in the last five minutes or so, MK Dons have a goal back through Mo Eisa.

Good work on the left-flank from Conor Grant and Nathan Holland allow Eisa to be picked out in the centre, six yards out to smash past Griffiths.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:20

59 mins: Harvie sends it over

Burns in behind, looks to pick out Eisa in the middle, about two yards out, it’s blocked as far as Harvie who balloons it into the stand

