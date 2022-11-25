Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons - Dons are out of the FA Cup after defeat
MK Dons take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon in the FA Cup second round
MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon, vying for a spot in the FA Cup third round
Get the latest from the game
FA Cup - Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Portsmouth 3-2 MK Dons
A really good second-half showing from MK Dons, but they had to do it from 3-1 down. That early Bishop penalty, his second of the afternoon, was a real dagger blow as it gave Portsmouth something to hold onto.
Overall, two penalties have been Dons’ undoing this afternoon.
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on - can Dons find the equaliser?!
84 mins: Great save
Griffiths had to be at his best there to deny Conor Grant’s effort. The ball was crying out to be hit, but the Irishman took his time, and dropped a shoulder to lose his defender, but the keeper did really well to save to his left
82 mins: Double change for the visitors
Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa make way in these closing stages for Henry Lawrence and Will Grigg
78 mins: Great skill from Holland
Oh brilliant from Holland, megging his man as he gets to the byline, Grant gets to the near post but he can’t turn it around to find anyone facing goal.
It’s all MK Dons at the moment.
72 mins: Johnson limps off
The midfielder took a hit in the last bit of action there, it’s his last involvement as he limps out of the game.
Liam Manning replaces him with Ethan Robson
Pompey fans have their phone lights out. Cringe.
69 mins: Dons make a change
Louie Barry replaces the lively Burns, who opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Another positive showing from the Irishman.
61mins: GOAL - Eisa pulls one back
It has been coming in the last five minutes or so, MK Dons have a goal back through Mo Eisa.
Good work on the left-flank from Conor Grant and Nathan Holland allow Eisa to be picked out in the centre, six yards out to smash past Griffiths.
59 mins: Harvie sends it over
Burns in behind, looks to pick out Eisa in the middle, about two yards out, it’s blocked as far as Harvie who balloons it into the stand