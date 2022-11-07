Portsmouth await MK Dons in FA Cup second round

MK Dons will face League One opposition in the FA Cup second round when they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park later this month.

Liam Manning’s side booked their spot in the draw with a comfortable 6-0 win over Taunton Town, thanks to goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and Conor Grant (x2).

Pompey were 3-1 winners on Saturday away at Hereford to progress into the second round.

The sides have not played this season, but Dons will repeat the journey three weeks later for the League One encounter in December.

Dons and Portsmouth have met ten times previously, with each taking four wins and two draws. Dons don’t have a great record at Fratton Park but were 2-1 winners when the sides last met there in January, thanks to goals from Eisa and a rocket from Theo Corbeanu.