Portsmouth defeat is another bitter pill for Micciche

It would be another disappointing afternoon at the office for Dan Micciche as his MK Dons side threw away a lead with seven minutes to go against Portsmouth, going on to lose 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Ike Ugbo gave a much-improved Dons the lead after 20 minutes, but an equaliser from Matt Clarke in the 83rd minute appeared to have earned a point for Pompey. That was until Conor Chaplin poked home after a defensive mix-up in stoppage time to send the 6,000 travelling Portsmouth fans into rapture, while compounding Dons' misery.

Dons had plenty of chances to put the game to bed too - Peter Pawlett, Kieran Agard and Ugbo all forced saves from Portsmouth keeper Luke McGee, who had a sensational game between the posts for the visitors.

It's a third consecutive loss for Micciche since taking over three weeks ago, and he admitted the defeat to Portsmouth is as bitter a pill to swallow as the rest.

"I have felt the same in all three games," he said. "They haven't been a free pass, they've hurt just as much. When you lose with 20 seconds to go, it's a bitter pill but we know we have to pick up points and we're doing the best we can.

"We deserved at least a point. Three of their players apologised to me after the game and said we were robbed.

"We're all in this together. The squad are with us and we have to keep at it. We know we're running out of games but things can change quickly.

"We have to give Portsmouth credit too, because they fought until the end."

Micciche blamed issues at both ends of the pitch for Dons current plight, as they remain 22nd in League 1 as a result of the loss.

He said: "We are where we are because of what happens in the final third and the defending third. Scoring is the hardest thing to do in football - that's why we pay the forwards as much as we do. We created great chances, but their keeper had a great game.

"I'm proud of how we've played in the last three games, but I want the players to remember this feeling because it does hurt, but if we stick at it and we're better in both boxes, things will change quickly.

"These are things you work on in pre-season, but we're doing it in the middle of February. But for an hour of the game, we looked like an MK Dons team everyone wants.

"They're two disappointing, avoidable goals. These aren't worldies into the top corner, so we have ot fix this quickly and we have to take our chances."