Portsmouth fans can play a part, says Cowley ahead of Dons game

Danny Cowley has called on Portsmouth fans to make the trip to Stadium MK on Saturday to get behind his side.

Portsmouth have lost their last two games at the stadium, but have sold around 3,000 tickets for the game at MK1.

Supporters returning to grounds again this season has brought life back into the game, the Pompey boss hopes the vocal fanbase can give his side an edge over Dons.

He said: “I believe we’ve sold around 3,000 tickets for the game on Saturday, so if there’s any body with Portsmouth in their blood and hasn’t got too much to do this weekend, if they could buy a ticket and find their way to Milton Keynes, we’d most certainly really appreciate their support.

“The fans’ support can have a huge effect, particularly with the way we want to play against a team that’s so possession based.

“For them to be with us and to be behind us and fuelling our energy, it could be absolutely vital.

“We want to try and get the game on our terms, we know how MK Dons want to play, we know they want to dominate the ball.