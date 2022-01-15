Portsmouth vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Dons head to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth this afternoon

After climbing into the play-off spots on Tuesday night, MK Dons will look to consolidate their spot in the top six with a win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Dons sit fifth after their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, while Portsmouth are eighth, six points behind Liam Manning’s side.

But Dons are still looking for their first ever win at Fratton Park, losing on two of their three visits to the stadium.

Earlier this season, Ethan Robson’s second-half counterattacking goal secured the points for Manning’s men.

Down the years, there have been nine meetings between the sides, with Dons claiming three wins to Portsmouth’s four, with two draws.

Having put together a stunning run through October and November, which saw them win seven of eight games, Danny Cowley’s side have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six, most recently suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Scott Oldham takes charge of the game. Having taken charge of 23 games this season, Oldham has booked 67 and sent off three. His last Dons game was the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK in September. Richard Morris and Conor Farrell will run the lines with Fourth Official Trevor Kettle.