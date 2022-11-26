Portsmouth vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

It will be an all-League One battle at Fratton Park on Saturday when MK Dons take on Portsmouth in the second round of the FA Cup.

Liam Manning’s men cruised into the second round with a comfortable 6-0 win over National League South side Taunton Town, while Danny Cowley’s charges beat Hereford 3-1 to place their name into the hat.

Advertisement

Read More Momentum and the lure of a big draw on offer for Dons in FA Cup

After taking on play-off chasing Derby County and Barnsley in their last two, Dons will face a similar test in the form of Pompey, who sit seventh in the table ahead of kick-off.

While Portsmouth are seven without defeat, only two of those games have been wins, one of them in the FA Cup first round against Hereford.

Dons claimed victory in both the games between the sides last season, most notably a 2-1 win at Fratton Park after goals from Mo Eisa and a stunning goal from Theo Corbeanu. Overall though, there is nothing to tell between the sides. In ten meetings, each have won four, with two draws.

Advertisement

Referee Sunny Gill will take charge of the game at Fratton Park - his first game in charge of MK Dons. This season, he has taken overseen 16 matches, flashing 52 yellows, only one red and three penalties. His assistant referees are Andy Bennett and Declan O’Shea while the fourth official is Robert Ablitt.

Advertisement