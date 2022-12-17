Portsmouth vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

Points are at a premium for MK Dons as they head to take on Portsmouth on Saturday.

Losing to a last-minute Fleetwood Town goal last week cost Liam Manning his job in Dons’ last outing, meaning Dean Lewington will take charge of his third game in caretaker charge on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dons’ dismal run of form sees them toiling in 23rd place in League One, picking up just two points from a possible 15, while exiting both the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Portsmouth meanwhile are sat eighth in the standings, with only one defeat in their last 11 games - that coming in their last league outing to Wycombe at Adams Park.

Danny Cowley’s side struck twice from the penalty spot when the sides met three weeks ago in the 3-2 win at Fratton Park in the FA Cup. In 11 meetings, Portsmouth have five wins, Dons four and two draws. The last time the sides met in the league at Fratton Park, goals from Mo Eisa and Theo Corbeanu ensured Dons claimed all three points.

Referee Samuel Barrott will take charge of the game. In 23 outings this term, he has flashed 66 yellow cards, two reds and awarded five spot kicks. He last took charge of MK Dons during their 4-0 win over Morecambe in August. Justin Amey and Kevin Morris will run the lines with Fourth Official Scott Williams.

Advertisement