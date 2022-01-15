Portsmouth vs MK Dons: Pre-match build-up from Fratton Park
MK Dons will look to consolidate their spot in the play-offs when they take on Portsmouth this afternoon.
Familiar face in the Portsmouth squad
Portsmouth’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Injury to Harry Darling in training rules him out of the side this afternoon (travelled with the squad and is here at Fratton Park). It means Peter Kioso comes in at right centre-back, O’Hora shifted into the centre of the three.
The only other change comes in goal, as expected, with Jamie Cumming given his first start for the club after signing on Thursday.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Kioso, Harvie, Watson, Robson, O'Riley, Corbeanu, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Parrott, Ilunga
Zak Jules departs for Fleetwood
Fleetwood sign Dons defender Jules on loan
The Scot signs for the Cod Army until the end of the season
Defender Zak Jules has joined Fleetwood Town on loan this afternoon
Cumming in from the start?
Dons’ latest signing Jamie Cumming signed on loan from Chelsea on Thursday and looks set to go straight into the team.
The keeper spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham where he was one of the busiest shot-stoppers in the division.
Cumming topped a lot of lists when Dons were hunting for a new keeper
“He came out on top in a lot of what we were looking for”
Portsmouth boss on MK Dons clash
Danny Cowley
“It’s a great game and we have nothing but respect for MK Dons, who have a clear identity and style.
“We’ve certainly got to thank them for giving us Andy Cullen, who had 12 great years at the club and did a brilliant job.
“It’s a game we’re really looking forward to and we feel like it’s an important one in our season. We’re motivated to find the best version of ourselves on Saturday.”
Keeping the home supporters quiet
Notoriously loud at Fratton Park, MK Dons know keeping the Pompey supporters quiet this afternoon will work in their favour, and Liam Manning wants to do it by controlling the game.
“We've learned to deal with that better as the year has gone by. We have to use our fearlessness to our advantage. I think you can thrive off the crowd, even if it's against you, to prove a point to people. We have to thrive off the energy in the stadium, and we have to do that by dominating the game.”
Form, odds and stats
Liam Manning’s side are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon