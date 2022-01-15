Portsmouth vs MK Dons: Pre-match build-up from Fratton Park

MK Dons will look to consolidate their spot in the play-offs when they take on Portsmouth this afternoon.

Saturday, 15th January 2022, 1:30 pm

MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon

Get the latest live from Fratton Park.

LIVE: Portsmouth vs MK Dons

Familiar face in the Portsmouth squad

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 14:01

Portsmouth’s team to face MK Dons

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 14:00

MK Dons team news

Harry Darling misses out this afternoon, having picked up a knock in training

Injury to Harry Darling in training rules him out of the side this afternoon (travelled with the squad and is here at Fratton Park). It means Peter Kioso comes in at right centre-back, O’Hora shifted into the centre of the three.

The only other change comes in goal, as expected, with Jamie Cumming given his first start for the club after signing on Thursday.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Kioso, Harvie, Watson, Robson, O'Riley, Corbeanu, Twine, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Parrott, Ilunga

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:13

Dressing room views

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:12

A look at the ground ahead of kick-off

A view of Fratton Park

We have arrived at Fratton Park!

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:10

Zak Jules departs for Fleetwood

Fleetwood sign Dons defender Jules on loan

The Scot signs for the Cod Army until the end of the season

Defender Zak Jules has joined Fleetwood Town on loan this afternoon

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:21

Cumming in from the start?

Jamie Cumming spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham but makes the switch to MK Dons

Dons’ latest signing Jamie Cumming signed on loan from Chelsea on Thursday and looks set to go straight into the team.

The keeper spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham where he was one of the busiest shot-stoppers in the division.

Cumming topped a lot of lists when Dons were hunting for a new keeper

“He came out on top in a lot of what we were looking for”

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:14

Portsmouth boss on MK Dons clash

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley

“It’s a great game and we have nothing but respect for MK Dons, who have a clear identity and style.

“We’ve certainly got to thank them for giving us Andy Cullen, who had 12 great years at the club and did a brilliant job.

“It’s a game we’re really looking forward to and we feel like it’s an important one in our season. We’re motivated to find the best version of ourselves on Saturday.”

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:12

Keeping the home supporters quiet

The supporters at Fratton Park are known to be loud throughout Portsmouth matches but MK Dons hope they can frustrate them tomorrow

Notoriously loud at Fratton Park, MK Dons know keeping the Pompey supporters quiet this afternoon will work in their favour, and Liam Manning wants to do it by controlling the game.

“We've learned to deal with that better as the year has gone by. We have to use our fearlessness to our advantage. I think you can thrive off the crowd, even if it's against you, to prove a point to people. We have to thrive off the energy in the stadium, and we have to do that by dominating the game.”

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 09:07

Form, odds and stats

