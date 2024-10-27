Positive returns for MK Dons' injured duo Sherring and Thompson-Sommers
Both Sam Sherring and Kane Thompson-Sommers drew praise from head coach Scott Lindsey after they made returns from injury in MK Dons’ 3-1 win over Grimsby Town on Saturday.
Defender Sherring was thrust into the spotlight after being out since the end of August as he replaced Nico Lawrence at the 11th hour on Friday. The Southampton loanee told Lindsey he felt a tightness in his hamstring, and having only just come back from a knee operation, the head coach opted to keep the 20-year-old out, putting Sherring into the starting line-up.
The former Northampton Town man played in Dons’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Arsenal U21s a couple of weeks ago but had to wait for his opportunity to come back into the league squad, and his coach felt he took that opportunity with both hands.
Lindsey said: “Nico has been brilliant, but after training on Friday he said his hamstring was tight, and it worried me - we don't want him to go missing for a long period of time again. We had to make a decision and it was for Shez to come in.
“He's had to be patient for a while, has had to wait to come back in after he came back in against Arsenal. He was good today, he put in a strong performance, passed well and defended great. He's a powerful kid, he's played plenty of games in the division above with Northampton, so I think it was the right decision.”
Thompson-Sommers, a deadline day signing from National League side Halifax Town, also returned against Grimsby - making only his second outing for the club.
Replacing Tommy Leigh with 15 minutes to go, the 23-year-old put himself about in midfield and made a strong impression on Lindsey.
He said: “He did alright - it was a scrappy game at that time wasn't it, so it hadn't settled down. We asked him to go out there, smooth it out, make passes and break play up, make tackles and I thought he did well.
“It was pleasing to see him on the pitch. He's been injured, but has trained really well since coming back so I'm pleased to see him playing again.”
