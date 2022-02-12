Harry Darling goes up to challenge with Ipswich keeper Christian Walton

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna felt a share of the spoils at Stadium MK was the right result after the 0-0 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Chances were at a premium for both sides in an enthralling encounter as the sides played out their second draw of the season, after a 2-2 draw at Portman Road back in August.

Dons’ head coach Liam Manning said the game was a ‘good advert for League One’ afterwards in his assessment, and McKenna felt similar.

Read More A great advert for League One says Manning after Ipswich draw

“It was a really good game and that’s how we thought it would be,” he said. “They started the better of the two sides and gave us a few problems, but we solved that after 15 minutes or so.

“We then had a good spell for 20 minutes and they finished the half in stronger fashion, so the first half was pretty even.

“But we controlled the second half and just couldn’t find the goal. We went up through the gears and our intensity and pressure were both very good.

“There were good battles all over the pitch and I think the travelling fans, who were incredible, enjoyed aspects of the performance and they can get behind what we are trying to do.