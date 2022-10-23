Possession stats can ‘do one’ says Ainsworth after win over Dons

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said possession means nothing after his side were 1-0 winners over MK Dons on Saturday.

Winning for the first time in the league at Stadium MK since 2010, Nick Freeman’s goal just before the break was enough to separate the sides.

Liam Manning’s side dropped to the bottom of the table despite having 63 per cent of the possession, but Ainsworth said those sorts of stats are irrelevant.

“Most players play in big possession teams,” he told Bucks Free Press. “But for me, possession can do one if I’m concerned. I’m not bothered about that.

“It’s about the goals scored, the chances created and it’s about the transitional moments you do when you get the ball. And it was a transition that got us the goal as it was our corner, headed out by them, it went to Nick who scored. I also think their goalkeeper had around 20 per cent possession so I’m happy with that.

