Potter and Lewington sharing the same journey at MK Dons once again

The duo played alongside each other for six years during MK Dons’ most successful period

Dean Lewington and Darren Potter have gone from sharing a pitch to an office at Stadium MK.

The duo played 237 games together at MK Dons between 2011 and 2017 - Potter’s duration at the club after joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

Now both on the coaching staff after Potter rejoined Dons in the summer to work alongside Paul Warne and Richie Barker - also in his second spell at MK1 - the ex-Liverpool midfielder said both he and stalwart Lewington are once again on the same paths.

“We speak all the time, there are always conversations,” said Potter, now first-team coach under Warne. “Dean is obviously a proper legend at this club, there aren’t many like him in the game. And he’s going through the same journey I am, so it’s great to bounce ideas off each other.

“The club has been through some good and bad times, but they asked Paul to come here because they have aspirations to get out of this league and hopefully we can all be a part of this journey together.”

While Potter works with the first-team, Lewington is just embarking on his coaching career after hanging up his boots last season. Working alongside Fran Constancio-Calvo in the development squad, Lewington is helping the younger generation of talent, just as his former team-mate did at Stoke and Port Vale before making his way back to Milton Keynes.

Potter continued: “My journey is only a short one so far, starting in academy football has been a good grounding for me and has allowed me to make mistakes, to learn and to work on my craft. There is still a long way to go for me, but being a part of the first team is fantastic, especially at a club I know so well.

“I’m thankful to Paul and Richie for bringing me back here. It was always something I’d hoped would happen, that I could come back in some capacity. It has been fantastic, the lads are top drawer and we’ve got a really strong group.

“We’re not quite where we are in the league yet but we’ll get players back in the not too distant future and we can keep pushing on.”