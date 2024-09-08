Praise for Brighton loanee after Dons keep important clean sheet
Goalkeeper Tom McGill has impressed head coach Mike Williamson since signing on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
The 24-year-old Canadian has been Dons’ first choice stopped this term, only missing the Carabao Cup defeat to Watford last month after his move.
While he was named by Roy Keane during the Irish pundit’s rant against MK Dons last week, McGill has made several top-drawer saves this season, and made at least three more against Walsall as the side returned to winning ways on Saturday.
McGill was a calming influence at the last line of defence. Not playing any unnecessarily risky balls out from the back and pretty solid playing longer stuff, he was called into action just after Callum Hendry’s 18th minute opener to deny Jack Earing from close range, raced off his line to deny Charlie Lakin in the closing stages and claimed countless crosses in the air as Dons kept their second clean sheet of the season.
“Tom's made some big saves for us this season, and gives everyone a confidence,” said Williamson of the keeper. “You can see his distribution, and other areas of his game, but we needed him today.
“We showed a lot of grit and determination to keep the ball out of the net.”
