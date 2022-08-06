Praise for Dons’ nemesis Stockdale after key saves for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss praised keeper David Stockdale for making important saves to keep MK Dons at bay on Saturday.

Defending Josh Windass’ spot-kick which saw the Owls take a first half lead, Stockdale denied Will Grigg, Matt Smith and Dan Kemp as Wednesday claimed their first win of the campaign.

Stockdale was described as Dons’ nemesis by head coach Liam Manning afterwards, with the keeper having been the thorn in their side during their play-off campaign against Wycombe last season too.

Moore said he was delighted with the efforts of his keeper, and for his side to claim the points at Stadium MK.

“They had a couple of long range efforts, and it was great to see David Stockdale pull off the saves,” he said. “He pulled off a finger tip save for the one-on-one. The other two were from long distance and his positional sense was good.”

“I was pleased to get the three points,” he continued. “It is not an easy place to come and get it but I thought we set our stall our very early and managed to maintain it.

“The goal came from the penalty spot; it was a penalty. It was good to see Josh step up and put it away.

