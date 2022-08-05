Praise for former Dons keeper on his return to training with the club

Liam Manning praised former MK Dons goalkeeper David Martin for his impact on training in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old played more than 340 games for Dons during two spells at the club, most recently from 2010-17, when he departed for Millwall.

Following three seasons with the Hammers though, Martin was released at the end of last season, and began training with Lewis Price’s goalkeeping unit for a few weeks.

Though there is no view to bring the keeper back on a permanent basis, head coach Manning said Martin’s involvement with the group has been a good thing.

“He's been terrific,” he said. “We had here for him to keep ticking over, to keep football-fit, to stay sharp. Since coming into training with us, he's looked sharp too and looked progressively better too in the small-sided games and finishing drills.

