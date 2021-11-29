Praise for trio after Dons’ thumping win at Morecambe

Liam Manning

Liam Manning said his side were excellent on the whole during the 4-0 win over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday but three players in particular were singled out by the media during the post-match interview with Dons’ head coach.

“You could go through the whole team and pick out great performances, everyone was a seven or an eight which if you want to perform like that, that's our level,” said Manning.

And here’s what he had to say about some of his players.

Andrew Fisher

“They're really good saves, but that's his job! We’ve spoken a lot recently about his decision making, when to build, when to go long or short, and he dealt with those situations really well, as did a lot of the guys - Harry, Woz, Skip, the whole defence.”

Matt O’Riley

“He has real quality, so it's important for us to get him into those areas to make an impact and score even more goals. the nice thing is he can drop deep and play in the build-up and then go and do that too.”

Mo Eisa

“I’ve always said Mo would score goals at this level, and the good thing about having both him and Max is they are pushing each other on. If you come in, you’ve got to take that opportunity and grasp it and doing what Mo did today, he worked hard for the team and took his goal well.”