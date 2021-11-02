Pre-season injury is still holding Watters back at MK Dons

Max Watters said he is still not fully match fit yet after the pre-season injury which ruled him out for the first eight games

Max Watters admitted he is still not quite up to full fitness following his pre-season injury back in July.

Suffering an ankle problem in Dons’ final friendly against Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium MK, Watters missed the first eight games of the season but has still been limited to mostly substitute appearances this term.

Speaking after Saturday’s 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra, Watters, on loan from Cardiff City, admitted he is still chasing to get fully fit again.

“It was unfortunate to get that injury against Tottenham,” he said. “It wasn’t the best of starts but I’m nearly back to full fitness now so I just need to get more minutes on the pitch.”

He certainly took full advantage of his opportunity when it came along at the Mornflake Stadium, firing in Dons’ fourth of the afternoon with his only clear-cut chance in front of goal to wrap up the victory against League One’s bottom club in a game which the visitors struggled to fully find their groove.

Watters continued: “You can’t always play the best football. You can have a load of chances and not put them away, or only have a few chances and put them all away so today’s a good result away from home. It will give us a lot of confidence.

“It doesn’t matter how you win, you just have to win and this is a prime example of that. We put away four goals and only conceded one, it’s a good day all round.

“It’s a great feeling to score, but it’s better to win. It’s more about the team than individuals. It would be nice to score a winner, but I’m happy with any goal!