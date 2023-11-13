Pre-season-like feel to the next two weeks for MK Dons

Without a game next weekend, MK Dons could look significantly different when they play Salford in a couple of weeks

The next two weeks will be like a mini pre-season for Mike Williamson at MK Dons.

With Saturday's game against AFC Wimbledon postponed for international call-ups, the head coach is eager to make best use of two uninterrupted weeks on the training ground.

Coming to the club two months into the season, Williamson has previously admitted trying to get his style of football across would have benefitted from a pre-season to properly bed in.

Having had two weeks at Woughton on the Green either side of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newport County, Williamson saw the beginnings of his way start to emerge, but with another two weeks before they kick a ball again, away at Salford on Saturday November 25, he hopes it will embed even further.

"It will be like a mini pre-season for us now," said defender Warren O'Hora. "The gaffer will have everything laid out for us now, with what he wants us to do over these next two weeks, and we'll all be looking forward to it.

"These two weeks will be massive, especially for the lads who have never played like this before. We're still building, the new gaffer hasn't been here long at all.

"The next game has been called off so we've got a good stint of training, and to really work."

Williamson added: "We always want to play, that's the bottom line but we've got internationals going away. It was our decision. We've got the opportunity now to work with the lads which is a positive.