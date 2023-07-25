Pre-season: MK Dons vs Coventry City: Injury and trialist updates
MK Dons play their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening against Coventry City
Get the latest from the game here.
MK Dons vs Coventry City - LIVE
The trialist is...
Tommy Smith is still on trial with Dons and is named on the bench as Trialist.
Injury news
Four on the sidelines for MK Dons tonight, but none of them are thought to be too major.
Mo Eisa, Dean Lewington, Conor Grant and Matt Dennis all miss-out.
Coventry City’s side to face MK Dons
Tonight’s team to face Coventry City
New summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman and Alex Gilbey get starts in MK Dons’ first pre-season game back at Stadium MK this evening.
Mo Eisa and Dean Lewington the notable absentees, missing through injury, with Conor Grant and Matt Dennis (both missed out on the trip to Germany) still sidelined.
Tonight’s team to face Coventry City: MacGillivray, Norman, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Jules, Williams, Gilbey, Burns, Devoy, Leko
Subs: Harness, Holland, Trialist, Robson, Dean, Ilunga, M Smith, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp, Stirland