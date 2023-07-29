News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: MK Dons vs Northampton Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons finish their pre-season campaign this afternoon at Stadium MK when they take on Northampton Town

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Northampton Town - LIVE

14:37 BST

Stadium MK bathed in sunshine!

A look at Stadium MK this afternoon
A look at Stadium MK this afternoon
14:11 BST

Northampton Town’s team news

It has arrived somewhat delayed (due to their 2pm signing announcement) but here’s how Cobblers line-up at Stadium MK

14:10 BST

Team news from the Dons camp

Mo Eisa is out injured tonight. Pic: Jane Russell
Mo Eisa is out injured tonight. Pic: Jane Russell

Mo Eisa is back on the bench for Dons after missing out on Tuesday night’s defeat to Coventry City through injury.

New signing Tommy Smith has finally shifted the “Trialist” monkier as well, and is named amongst the substitutes to take on Northampton.

14:06 BST

Northampton making a signing ahead of kick-off

14:05 BST

MK Dons team news

14:03 BST

The end of pre-season is nigh

The final game of the pre-season campaign then, League One’s Northampton Townare the visitors to Stadium MK this afternoon.

Dons have not won a pre-season game thus far, but we know how much emphasis Graham Alexander puts into the results of these things.

