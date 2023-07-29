Pre-season: MK Dons vs Northampton Town - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons finish their pre-season campaign this afternoon at Stadium MK when they take on Northampton Town
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Northampton Town - LIVE
Stadium MK bathed in sunshine!
Northampton Town’s team news
It has arrived somewhat delayed (due to their 2pm signing announcement) but here’s how Cobblers line-up at Stadium MK
Team news from the Dons camp
Mo Eisa is back on the bench for Dons after missing out on Tuesday night’s defeat to Coventry City through injury.
New signing Tommy Smith has finally shifted the “Trialist” monkier as well, and is named amongst the substitutes to take on Northampton.
Northampton making a signing ahead of kick-off
MK Dons team news
The end of pre-season is nigh
The final game of the pre-season campaign then, League One’s Northampton Townare the visitors to Stadium MK this afternoon.
Dons have not won a pre-season game thus far, but we know how much emphasis Graham Alexander puts into the results of these things.