Premier League Bournemouth await MK Dons in Carabao Cup

MK Dons will return to Dean Court for the first time since 2012 when they take on Bournemouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Paul Tisdale's side cruised past Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, running out 3-0 winners to put themselves into the hat for the next round, which featured several Premier League options.

Regular visitors prior to Bournemouth's ascent to the top flight, Dons have lost just twice in their six visits to the Vitality Stadium.

The match will be played in the week commencing August 27.