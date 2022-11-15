Premier League loanees have elements Watson will use in his own game

Returning Tennai Watson believes there are elements of Henry Lawrence and Dan Oyegoke’s games that he can use to improve his own now he is back from injury.

Youngsters Lawrence, on loan from Chelsea, and Oyegoke, loaned from Brentford, have gone back and forth in the right wing-back position this season, much like Watson did last season with the likes of loanees Peter Kioso and Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

Watson, fancied by many Dons fans as the first choice in that position when back fully fit, admitted that after watching the duo this season, there were elements of their games he could integrate into his to make him better.

“They're both great boys and great players,” he said. “Everyone brings something different to the table. When you have players in your position, you have to take elements of what they do into your game.

“That's something I'm looking forward to.”

Big characters

The return of Watson and striker Mo Eisa to the first team dressing room again has coincided with Dons’ upturn in form.

Boss Liam Manning has praised the influence the duo have had amongst the players since their comeback, understanding the style of football and the demands of the coaching staff.

Advertisement

And Watson said returning to the fold has been an easy transition, adding: “It's a natural thing for the likes of me and Mo, and most footballers who understand a style of play, to give back to the group.