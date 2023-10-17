News you can trust since 1981
Premier League praise for the style of football played by MK Dons’ leading candidate

If it is an attractive style of play MK Dons wants, Gateshead’s Mike Williamson comes with pedigree

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
With style of play high on the agenda for any potential MK Dons head coach appointment, front-runner Mike Williamson earned Premier League plaudits for his methods earlier this summer.

When Gateshead took on neighgbours Newcastle United in the summer, Magpies boss Eddie Howe had to orchestrate a comeback from 2-0 down to snatch a 3-2 win in July.

But the attractive style of play encouraged by Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson, which helped the Heed to Wembley last season for the final of the FA Trophy - playing at the national stadium the same day as Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase - was praised by Howe following their pre-season friendly at the International Stadium.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praised Mike Williamson’s style of play after a pre-season friendly with Gateshead in the summerNewcastle United manager Eddie Howe praised Mike Williamson’s style of play after a pre-season friendly with Gateshead in the summer
The Magpies boss said after the game: “Today was great and low travelling distance, playing against a team that play really good football. I think the game was played in the right spirits.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Mike and the job he’s doing and the way that he wants his team to play and I always believe in good links around the local community and hopefully we can help each other.”

