Premier League sides see Dons as a good place for loan players, says Sweeting

The return of Jamie Cumming shows MK Dons have made a huge impression on Premier League sides with the way they treat loan players, according to Liam Sweeting.

The 23-year-old keeper arrives back at Stadium MK for his second loan spell after playing 23 games in the second half of last season, keeping ten clean sheets for Liam Manning’s side.

Read More Cumming returns to MK Dons on season-long loan from Chelsea

After successful loan spells for not only Cumming, but the likes of Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa) too, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said the club are have made important strides with top-flight sides.

Sweeting said: “This is an excellent signing for the football club. We all saw the impact Jamie made when he signed in January and we're obviously delighted we have been able to have him with us again for this season.

“As a club we are in good credit with Premier League teams as a destination for some of their most promising and talented young players and it is critical we make the correct decisions to ensure we make best use of the loan market for ourselves.

“Jamie is a great example of an ambitious and extremely talented player who wants to help us achieve our targets this season.

“I'd like to thank Carlo Cudicini and Chelsea for trusting us once again this season.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “We all saw the impact Jamie had on the team last season, so we are delighted to have him back with us. He is a top goalkeeper at this level and a good character as well - he is certainly someone who bolsters our squad.