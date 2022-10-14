Pressure is on Plymouth to get result against faltering Dons

Odds are stacked against MK Dons heading into tomorrow’s clash with League One leaders Plymouth Argyle, but Warren O’Hora believes the visitors are the ones under pressure to get a result.

Dons have lost their last three in the division, a run which has seen them drop back into the bottom three. Argyle meanwhile are unbeaten for the last two months, with Steven Schumacher’s side sitting atop the table.

With few predicting a Dons result against the Pilgrims at Stadium MK tomorrow, O’Hora says Dons have nothing to lose with pressure on the visitors.

“Why not play them at this point?” he said. “The pressure is on them, they're at the top of the league.

“We have to go and try to be us, to put our style on it. We're tough to play when we do that. I'm looking forward to it. I'm not feeling any doubt, I feel like it could be a kick-start for us if we can get a result and give us some momentum.

“We're in a tough spot. The last few games haven't gone the way we wanted, and it has been tough but we have to keep going, working on our performances, winning games. And there is no better way than doing it tomorrow.”

With performances as well as results few and far between for Dons at the moment, the Irishman said confidence is low but knows a few results in their favour will help lift everyone at the club.

He continued: “No-one is scared to have the ball at the moment. The gaffer gives us all the confidence to be on the pitch, to play and be ourselves. There's not a mental block, but we have to perform and stick to the style of play. Tuesday night wasn't really 'us' but we're looking to change that tomorrow.

