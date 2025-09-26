Pressure on MK Dons to turn their season around at Shrewsbury

The MK Dons captain spoke ahead of Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Alex Gilbey admitted MK Dons are under pressure to get a result when they face Shrewsbury Town tomorrow (Saturday).

While Michael Appleton’s side have struggled since being relegated back to League Two, and sit 23rd in the table with just one win to their name this season, Dons too have stumbled of late, picking up just a point in the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four consecutive home defeats, Dons’ form on the road has been pretty decent in league action, but with the side in a slump, Gilbey said the pressure is on him and his team-mates to turn things around quickly.

“Rightly so. The Chesterfield game was in the palm of our hands, but we didn’t pick someone up from a corner and they score. It has been really frustrating recently and we know we need to get back to what we were doing at the start of the season.

“We’re still in a good place. Results haven’t been good enough, we know that, but when you isolate the games there have still been good periods. Saturday was unacceptable, it was the worst of the bunch but overall we’re in a good place. We’ve got to stick together and keep fighting.

“We’ve had some heated discussions, but it comes down to responsibility. Maybe we turn up there and expect a win because it’s our place. We need to get to that, but we have have work out the formula to win games at home, we want the fans here (at Stadium MK) to see us win and be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, everything is doom and gloom. You look at the table, look at the form but if you get one win, it rolls into the next week and the next week and before you know it, we’re out of the blip and we can march on.”

Despite Shrewsbury’s poor start to the season, Gilbey said he is not expecting a gimme when it comes to the game on Saturday.

He continued: “It’s always a tough place to go, no matter how they’re getting on. They’ve always got a good team there, and we know we can’t just go there, turn up and get points. Everything has to be on the mark and that we’re together as a team because we know we need a win.

“I’ve had some mad games there no matter what club I’ve been at. I remember a mad one there with Russ, we played well but didn’t get what we deserved. We need a win and we have to go into Saturday thinking that.”