Pritchard has to make the most of his MK Dons opportunities

The former Accrington Stanley man has had a difficult start to life at MK Dons

It was a long-time coming for Joe Pritchard but he was finally able to make his first league start for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old was one of Dons’ first signings of the summer, but had been limited to just four appearances this season before starting against Chesterfield at Stadium MK.

And he marked his full league debut in stunning style, with an assist for Scott Hogan to score Dons’ fastest ever goal after just 12 seconds as the side went on to win 3-0 - their sixth league win in a row - to elevate them into third place in League Two.

While he acknowledged he was in the side as a result of an injury to Joe Tomlinson, who was missing his first league game of the season with a heel problem, Pritchard hopes he can use the opportunity to stake a claim to become a more regular feature in Scott Lindsey’s side moving forwards.

He said: “I had a tough start to the season here, but I'm glad I've got myself in, and was able to show my ability to the staff and the squad. Hopefully now I can play a lot more games.

“It was difficult but I'm resilient enough to crack on, keep my head down and work hard. And I've got the rewards tonight.”

He continued: “We've got a massive squad here, and when you come to a massive club, it can be hard to get your foot in the door, and when it starts the way it did for me, it is inevitably harder. All I can do is work hard, I feel like I do everything right.

“I came back from the injury at the start of the season, and I knocked the gaffer's door down.

“I've had a few chances off the bench, and I've eased my way in. Injuries have put me in the team, but I have to do as well as I can and tonight is hopefully the start of that.”