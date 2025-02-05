Pritchard signs and makes debut for Oldham after Dons release

The midfielder went straight into Oldham’s squad last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Pritchard has moved swiftly to find a new club after being released by MK Dons, signing and making his debut for non-league Oldham Athletic.

The 28-year-old was barely involved during his brief tenure at Stadium MK, making just seven appearances after signing from Accrington Stanley in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not seen in a matchday squad since the 6-3 defeat to Newport County in mid-December, Pritchard and Dons agreed to part ways on transfer deadline day.

Pritchard though was confirmed an Oldham player on Tuesday, and went straight into the squad to play Rochdale, where he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win at Spotland.

“I’m delighted to sign, I’ve been down south but the opportunity to come back up north was perfect for me," Pritchard said after signing. “I’m just really excited to play football again. I’ve had a year where I’ve not played as many games as I would have liked so this is a great chance for me.”

Oldham boss Micky Mellon said: “Joe is a very versatile player who can operate in multiple positions, so we’re pleased to bring him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the injuries we have and the amount of games coming in, competition and squad depth are essential.

“Joe has serious qualities and he’s a player that can hurt teams out on the wings.

“I’ve always said if the quality becomes available and we think it suits we will do our utmost to get that player and we’ve done that with Joe."