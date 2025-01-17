Pro Licence experience proving to be a valuable one for MK Dons boss

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach has been working on his qualifications

Training and self-improvement does not stop with the players at MK Dons, with Scott Lindsey spending the first-half of this week working on his Pro Licence.

The head coach has been at St George’s Park in Burton Upon Trent with several other coaches to continue his work en route to his full licence, something Lindsey is keen to achieve.

As much as the course itself, Lindsey said fraternising with his fellow coaches is just as educational as he has picked up tips and experiences from others he feels can help in his development at MK Dons.

“It's another part of my development as a coach, manager,” he said. “I've been at St George's Park working on learning about leadership and decision making, things like that.

“The most important part meeting other coaches and candidates, I find you learn more from them than the course itself. I've been around good people, good coaches and good managers. It's a good insight into what they do, and you always learn more off your peers than anything else.

“It's a great course, I'm really enjoying it and it is hard work.”

He continued: “I'm big on improving myself, there's always room to improve yourself no matter what age you are, or your experience or how long you've been in the game.

“Everyone can improve themselves. I've sat with some really young coaches and learned from them too. I want to keep developing myself as best I can.”