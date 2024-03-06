"Probably the best footballing side in the league": Clough praises Dons after defeat

Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said MK Dons were one of the best teams in League Two after they left the One Call Stadium 2-1 winners last night.

Taking the lead through former MK Dons loanee Stephen Quinn, after a questionable penalty decision saw Lucas Akins' spot-kick saved by Michael Kelly, the hosts were pegged back by Alex Gilbey's excellent ninth goal of the season before Matt Dennis netted the winner nine minutes after the restart.

It was only the second time Mansfield had lost at the One Call Stadium all season, while Dons once again bounced back from defeat with a victory to move within two points of the automatic promotion places.

“They’re probably the best footballing side in the league," said Clough afterwards. "The four central midfielders that they have, technically are as good as anyone in the league so you have to get around them. You can’t stop them for 95 minutes, it’s very difficult because they’re so good.”

Despite his praise for Dons though, Clough felt his side did enough to deserve a point from the game.

He continued: “I think we did (enough to get something from the game). I think a draw probably would’ve been a fair result.

“We just didn’t do enough in the final third. You do need a break. One might hit somebody on the backside and go in or something like that. We’ve scored 14 goals in our last two home games and it’s as though we used up any good fortune in those two games.