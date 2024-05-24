Promotion on the agenda for Dons' first signing Lemonheigh-Evans

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored a stunner against MK Dons last season for Stockport

MK Dons have completed their first signing of the summer, landing a League Two winner

Securing back-to-back promotions is the aim for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans after he became MK Dons’ first signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old helped Stockport County to the League Two title last season, scoring six goals in 24 appearances - including a brilliant strike in the Hatters’ 5-0 win over Mike Williamson’s side. He also spent the first-half of last term on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

After getting a taste of promotion, Lemonheigh-Evans makes the switch to Stadium MK eager for a repeat, and he believes it is on the cards for his new club.

“I want to get promoted again,” he said in his first interview with the club. “I want to bring quality and help the team as much as possible to achieve that.

“I felt like I needed to go somewhere where I had the best opportunity to achieve what I did last season. I believe being here will give me the best chance to achieve another promotion.

“Ultimately, I’m very hard working, versatile as I’ve played in a lot of different positions, and I like to think that I add quality to the squad.

“I want to contribute goals, assists and ultimately help the Club to achieve what everyone here wants to achieve.”

Prior to his move to Stockport in the summer of 2022, Lemonheigh-Evans spent four-and-a-half years at Torquay United where he racked up more than 150 appearances for the Gulls, and first played alongside now Dons team-mate Stephen Wearne.

On completing his move, the Welshman said: “I spoke to the manager and other people within the club, and they all made it clear on the ambition that the club has, the way they want to go about things and the style of play to achieve that. I think it all really suits me.