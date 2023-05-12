Promotion push an absolute must in Dons’ return to League Two

MK Dons won the League Two title in 2007/08, doing the double with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy

Nothing short of promotion back to League One will satisfy Pete Winkelman next season, but he knows that task will not be an easy one.

MK Dons have spent three seasons in League Two since 2004, needing two attempts to get out following their relegation in 2006, and just one when they secured automatic promotion in 2019.

On each occasion in the fourth tier, Winkelman has had to throw money at the problem to help get them out, something he will have to do again with some big spenders already there.

He said: “You have to do it straight away if you can. But we're absolutely going for it. We've got to try and make it an acceptable year. I know getting out of the division is really hard, so we have to be realistic, but I think we'll be one of the bigger teams in the league and everyone will want ot come here and beat us.

“We've made it work before and we'll make it work again.

“Whilst I’m not able to wash huge amounts of money around, the great thing about my business here is that we can sustainably lose millions of pounds on the football every year and still be in business and still be able to pay the 650 employees that work here their wages every month.”

The chairman added: “I see Wrexham being in League Two as a positive, it brings an attention to the league that otherwise we wouldn't have had, and maybe we can do well, and be one of their rivals.

