Promotion talk must be put on the back-burner during bad run

MK Dons have been guilty of boldly predicting big things this season

Talk at MK Dons all season long has been their intention to secure promotion, but with every passing game, it seems more and more remote.

Saturday’s defeat to Doncaster Rovers was their 12th of the season, with 18 games still to go. Last season, they lost only twice more en route to fourth place.

Despite strong financial backing, a massive personnel change over the summer and further changes this month, both on and off the field, the side from MK1 are in a worse position than anyone would have expected at this stage in the season.

With two wins in 11, picking up just eight points from a possible 33, all talk of promotion pushes and play-off chances have been pushed to the wayside. First and foremost, Dons have to find some semblance of consistency, and not just consistently losing.

“Maybe it was naïve to say it at the start of the season,” said front man Callum Hendry. “It's where we should be on paper, but now, where we are, we have to take things one game at a time and start turning in performances but it's a results based industry, so we have to get the results right.

“With the size of the club and the players we've got, it's easy to stray down that route quickly, but that's our aim, that's what we want and where we should be. We can turn it around quickly and we have to.”

While their run is a dismal one of late, they are still nine points adrift of the final play-off spot, currently occupied by Bradford City, led by ex-Dons boss Graham Alexander.

Learning how to win again has to be a priority, according to Hendry, who feels looking at aims beyond simply the next game is where Dons are getting too far ahead of themselves.

He continued: “We aren't far away, but we've got to stop looking so far ahead and just look at the next game. We need to start winning. If we can do that, it is so easy to start a run, and momentum is huge in this league and it can change everything.

“We have to start winning games and put a run together, and we have to do it soon. Anything can happen in this league, nothing is out of sight. We've got to put points on the board.”