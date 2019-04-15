Promotion transfer conundrum for Tisdale

With MK Dons still unsure where they will be playing football next season - be it League 1 or League 2 - it is making Paul Tisdale's recruitment drive harder.

There are four games remaining, four teams still in the hunt for automatic promotion and just three points separating them, leaving Dons, Bury, Mansfield and Tranmere unsure where they will be plying their trade in August.

Manager Paul Tisdale said he is always looking at potential transfers for next season, but while his potential targets are unlikely to change regardless of Dons' division, he said players are more likely to be influenced.

He said: "It comes down to the players we want to recruit or want to keep and what they think. From that point of view, it may make things a bit more sticky, considering we don't know where we'll be.

"The dynamic more reflects the players individually deciding rather than the manager deciding. If we were to get promoted, I'm not sure I'd want to change the group a great deal, and if we stayed where we are, I'm happy with the group.

"Going to the league above with the same players gives a manager a context to assess where we are, rather than making wholesale changes because we've gone up. It does have an impact, but it's more from the players point of view than mine. We all want to move up the leagues, the players may have a different set of choices."