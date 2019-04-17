Promotion would ‘mean a lot’ to Dons loanee Hesketh

Jake Hesketh wants to see his efforts rewarded with promotion at MK Dons.

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Southampton in January, netting twice in 13 appearances so far.

With the club still in the hunt for automatic promotion, Hesketh says he has been fully immersed in being an MK Dons player and would love to put a promotion on his CV

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I’ve put a lot into it, everyone here has. Anything can happen at the end of the season or in the summer for me personally, but when you’re here the emphasis is the club you’re at, and your only focus is on getting them up the league.

“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in a promotion chase or relegation battle. It has been really enjoyable. It is tense and nerve-wracking, but we’re all looking at fixtures, going into games excited to play because every game matters. It has been really important for me to play men’s football but also win important games.”