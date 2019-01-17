Proud Honeyman leaves MK Dons Ladies for FA job

James Honeyman has announced his departure from his position as MK Dons Ladies manager to take up a top role in women's football for the Football Association.

Honeyman began his role at Stadium MK in 2016, helping the Dons Ladies to their first-ever promotion to the FA Women’s National League and a Berks and Bucks FA Senior Women’s Cup triumph.

This season, Honeyman has guided the Dons to their best-ever run in the FA Women’s Cup, reaching the fourth round of the competition for the first time, with a mouthwatering clash against Liverpool in the waiting.

Honeyman has been appointed the FA Women’s Technical Talent Coach to work within the Women’s National Pathway.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am leaving the Club,” Honeyman told mkdons.com. “I have loved every minute of my time with the SET and in charge of the Ladies.

“I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve, not just on the pitch but also off it - doubling match attendances, quadrupling female participation with the Club and, of course, becoming the first Ladies football team to play at the men’s stadium on a full-time basis.

“The Club have been extremely supportive of the Ladies and myself and I am eternally grateful for that backing.

“I am excited for this new venture but will always keep an eye on MK Dons and the Ladies team, who I wish all the best for the future.

“They are in terrific hands with Charlie Bill and Owen Evans and I am confident they will continue to make progress.”