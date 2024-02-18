Puncheon picks up a point in top-flight managerial debut in Cyprus

Jason Puncheon

Former MK Dons midfielder Jason Puncheon picked up a point in his top flight managerial debut on Friday night in the Cypriot First Division.

The 37-year-old made 95 appearances for MK Dons across three spells between 2004 and 2010 before making a move to Southampton, helping them progress from League One to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He became a top-flight regular with Crystal Palace before making the move to Cyprus in 2019 after leaving the Eagles, joining Pafos. There he remained for three years, racking up 80 appearances before moving on to Anorthosis Famagusta before hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

Remaining in Cyprus though, Puncheon was appointed head coach of Second Division side Peyia 2014, where he helped them to finish sixth, reaching the play-offs. But Puncheon was snapped up by First Division outfit AEZ Zakakiou to lead them from the dugout.