Liam Manning said his side weren’t at their best against Crewe but their ruthles finishing was enough to help them to three points

They weren’t at their best but MK Dons’ clinical finishing - Mo Eisa’s second-half penalty aside - ensured a comfortable looking 4-1 scoreline against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Eisa opened the scoring after 11 minutes, but Chris Long got Crewe back level early in the second half as the home side threatened to once again give Liam Manning’s side a troublesome afternoon at the Mornflake Stadium.

But Matt O’Riley’s 64th minute strike saw them retake the lead, before Eisa’ weak penalty was saved by Crewe stopped Will Jaaskelainen. Peter Kioso, who was involved in Dons’ previous two goals then fired goalwards and saw Dons go 3-1 up with eight minutes to go, though it went down as a Donervon Daniels own goal, before he turned provider again, this time for Max Watters to make to 4-1 in stoppage time.

“We’ve played better and created more chances and lost this season,” said Manning afterwards. “To not be at our best, score four and finish the way we did, I’m delighted for the players.

“The variation of goal-scorers is really good, and it’s good to get back to that. We had a tough spell in front of goal, especially at tough places like this, so to come away being that clinical is pleasing.

“The season will not be all highs and all positives week-in, week-out. We had a good start and then some challenging periods and that’s a season of football – we have to stick together, stay consistent and do things properly every day.

“We weren’t at our best in terms of style, but it’s about finding that place where we’re in control and can win matches. There were some good moments, but ultimately what got us through was the quality in front of goal, and the determination.