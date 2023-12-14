'Quarterback' MacGillivray is calling the shots for MK Dons

Mike Williamson and Craig MacGillivray

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has a lot more on his plate for MK Dons both between the sticks and further afield now as well.

The 30-year-old stopper has become 'the quarterback' according to head coach Mike Williamson, the first line of defence but also the key play caller, sparking Dons forward play.

Playing a lot more with the ball at his feet compared to the first few months working under Graham Alexander, MacGillivray has taken on a lot of added responsibilities, according to Williamson, and has taken to it well so far.

"We ask and demand a lot of the players, but the keeper starts the attacks," said Williamson. "He's like a quarterback for us. He needs to know the plans, and the plays, just like the rest of them do. There is a big onus on him, but we've had many conversations and many meetings about it, we've looked at certain things.

"But if it goes wrong, it's on me. Craig has to understand that I'm asking him to play a certain way, with bravery and courage and he has to play without fear."

The former Portsmouth, Charlton and Burton man admitted never really having the opportunity to play in such a style, but despite the added added responsibility and demands of him, the role of goalkeeper still ultimately takes priority.

MacGillivray said: "At previous clubs, we've tried to implement other styles of play, but the job is to keep the ball out of the three sticks. At the same time though, if you can become that extra body on the pitch to help the build-up, it makes it very difficult for the opposition to nullify that.